Record amount of wind energy generated on P.E.I. in February

Prince Edward Island's wind farms shattered the previous records for electricity generation in February, according to a report from Statistics Canada.

The wind farms generated 75,531 megawatt-hours of energy in February. That's 11 per cent more than the previous best month, 67,850 in December 2018.

(CBC/Datawrapper)

"It was exceptionally windy this winter and everything was running smoothly at all the wind farms," said Heather MacLeod, manager of energy assets at the P.E.I. Energy Corporation.

MacLeod said over the course of the year about 24 per cent of the Island's electricity is generated by wind, but that varies from month to month.

The best seasons for wind power generation are the fall and winter. Peak month generation can be more than double the slowest month.

A new 30-megawatt wind farm is scheduled to come online on the Island next year.

