Restauranteur with 'drive and passion' wanted

The restaurant at the western tip of P.E.I. is looking for a new chef and leader.

The man who ran the Wind and Reef Restaurant in North Cape in the wind energy interpretive centre for 30 years retired at the end of the season.

Anne Arsenault, general manager of Tignish Initiatives, the group that owns the interpretive centre, said they are looking for a chef to operate the newly-renovated space.

"We're looking for an operator, a chef who would look to incorporate lots of the P.E.I. fresh seafood and produce and someone out there who has the passion and drive to take it where it can go," said Arsenault.

Visitors can stroll on the beach before or after their meal. (Tignish Initiatives)

"There is a lot of potential out there. We have a good visitation and it's a beautiful spot. The site itself attracts a lot of people."

Renovations are underway and Arsenault hopes the restaurant will reopen with new management in the spring.

At the height of the summer, Arsenault said the restaurant can get anywhere from 300 to 400 visitors a day — both locals and tourists.

And she believes there is room to grow business more by combining marketing initiatives with the Stompin' Tom Centre and the Tignish Heritage Inn.

