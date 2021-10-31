High winds could affect traffic at Confederation Bridge

There may be traffic restrictions at the Confederation Bridge on Sunday due to winds averaging 63 km/h.

A statement on the Confederation Bridge website says that wind conditions could result in restrictions until approximately 8 p.m.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled ferry services for the rest of Sunday as well.

"Due to weather conditions on the Northumberland Strait the 10:00 am sailing from Caribou N.S. will be our last sailing for today Sunday October 31st," Northumberland Ferries said.