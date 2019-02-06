Wildlife group's education sessions aim to ease the long winter months on P.E.I.

The Souris branch of the P.E.I. Wildlife Federation is holding a series of educational sessions to offer community members a chance to stay busy during the cold winter months.

"Because winter is so long here and it's so bleak ... elderly people and other people can end up being isolated, and this is something people can go to and enjoy and learn from and take things away from," said Frances Braceland, who is the project manager at the Souris branch of the wildlife federation.

The organization first began to put the sessions on in 2017 when the Eastern Kings Senior Neighbours Club approached them about organizing educational events.

"They were looking to provide something for the community … information sessions for the seniors and the people in the area. Give them something to do in the winter and something that would be useful to them," Braceland said.

The sessions cover a range of topics such as solar energy, coastal erosion, plastic reduction and how to help local wildlife. The talks are given by local experts, Braceland said.

The next session, called Inside the Hive, will be given by local beekeeper Roland MacDonald, Braceland said.

The wildlife sessions typically run throughout the winter months only.

Sessions are popular

For now, the organization has wildlife sessions booked until March 12 — but that could change depending on community feedback and whether they would like to see more talks take place, Braceland said.

About 20 people gather for the wildlife sessions on Tuesdays, which begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Eastern Kings Community Centre, usually running for one or two hours, she said.

The sessions are popular because the organization aims to tailor the topics to what members of the community have said they're interested in.

"Especially here .... where there's not much going on for local residents. I think it's really appreciated and they're very popular," Braceland said.

