P.E.I. air quality statement issued over distant wildfire smoke

Prince Edward Islanders may be seeing and feeling the effects of smoke from wildfires Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement early Tuesday morning for the whole province, saying smoke from the distant forest fires may cause a reduction in air quality.

Most of the smoke will remain high in the sky, casting a red pall over the sun and moon at times. Some smoke may descend to reduce air quality, the statement says.

The smoke is expected to blow over the province in the mid-morning Tuesday and continue through Wednesday morning.

Islanders are being asked to continue monitoring the forecast.

