One man's mission to photograph all P.E.I.'s wild orchids nearly complete

Don McLelland assures you his I Spy skills were never any better than other kids growing up — but he always liked a challenge.

And while he never predicted that would involve bushwhacking to photograph wild orchids, he says he's still determined to find all 32 documented on Prince Edward Island.

"I have two left," he said.

"I'm pretty confident I'll be able to find one but the other is in a pretty hard spot to get to so I'm going to do my best."

McLelland has been taking pictures of nature since moving to P.E.I. over a decade ago. But it was an orchid presentation in 2018 that first sent him on his mission.

'To me it's a challenge, that's the biggest thing,' says Don McLelland. (Submitted by Don McLelland )

"The lady sitting beside us, she had found 14 species and she was kind enough to give us the location of one."

The following year McLelland's collection skyrocketed to 24 and eventually, he was able to repay the favour.

"A lot of the ones I had found in 2019 I showed her and she knew of a couple that I didn't know of so she showed me those."

'Watch your eye'

It's no easy task finding the flowers, but McLelland said he and his wife make a day out of it.

Sometimes that means packing bacon and eggs before and making a stop in Brackley to do the first walk. From there, they might go to Souris for chili and head to Red Point where they sit on the cliff above the water.

"We bought really nice chairs, they actually rock."

Then it's a quick swim and the second walk of the day.

A photograph McLelland took of the showy lady's slipper on P.E.I. (Don McLelland )

With wild orchids located from tip to tip and often off the beaten path, McLelland said last summer they put about 25,000 kilometres on their car.

"Sometimes it's very thin in the bush and sometimes it's easy walking," he said.

"Other times, it's really heavy and you got to watch your eye — you don't get a branch poke in the eye."

Secret locations

But as for the exact locations of the flowers, he said he's keeping that a secret.

"There's too many people who pick them."

Now with his collection nearly complete, McLelland said he has an idea where the final two are growing and is eager to get back to looking come May.

In fact, he said he has already scoped out one of the areas.

"It looks like really tough territory so because it's rough territory I figured I'm only going to go in there when it's in bloom."

McLelland says the rose pogonia can be found in many location on the Island. (Don McLelland )

For others who might be interested in getting started, McLelland suggests heading up to a trail by West Point Lighthouse.

"You'll see thousands and thousands and thousands, like probably 100,000 of two different species," he said.

"If you find one, there's usually others in the same general area."

