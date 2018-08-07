Not always accepted, Wild Impulse perseveres as legal pot gets closer

Not everyone was thrilled when Tracey Dooley opened her first Wild Impulse store in Cavendish, P.E.I. in 2002.

She said banks wouldn't lend her money and landlords were wary to rent to her. Getting insurance? Good luck.

She even lost some friends who didn't like the idea of her selling pipes, bongs and other adult novelties, she said, and her daughters sometimes faced discrimination at social events.

"We weren't very well accepted at all in the beginning by the general public," she said.

"It just hasn't been easy operating a business that not everybody accepts on a personal and professional level."

Now, as recreational marijuana gets closer to becoming legal in Canada, attitudes are changing, she said.

It just hasn't been easy operating a business that not everybody accepts on a personal and professional level. — Tracey Dooley

Not only is Wild Impulse still in business, a government-run cannabis retail store is opening a few doors down from her Charlottetown location.

"It's great to finally have it more accepted and open," said Tracey's daughter, Stephanie Dooley, a manager at the Charlottetown store.

"We've just been pushing for a long time for something like this to happen and it's very exciting that we're finally at this point."

The Charlottetown cannabis retail store will be located a few doors down from Wild Impulse in Dow's Plaza on Belvedere Avenue. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Tracey said it's "fantastic" that the proximity to the cannabis store will allow smokers to get all their needs met at one stop, but she doesn't expect a huge increase in business at Wild Impulse.

"There are some people who think, 'Oh my God you guys … are going to be rich when it becomes legal,' and I'm like, 'no, no no no.' It's actually concerned us, because even since the legalization has been announced there's been four shops on the Island open up, tons and tons of websites open, selling our types of products.

"Once upon a time we were really just the only one."

Potential growth

Tracey said she doesn't expect a lot of Islanders to suddenly start smoking marijuana just because it becomes legal. But she sees potential growth in the medicinal-marijuana market.

"Now, because it's socially acceptable, some people that wouldn't smoke because of the social, but wanted to for medicinal, are now willing to start to try it."

Though running an "adult novelty, smoke shop" business hasn't always been easy for her family, especially in the early years, Tracey said it has taught her daughters valuable life lessons.

"We don't pass any judgment," said Stephanie.

"We accept anyone and everyone."

More P.E.I. news