Not all seniors want free public Wi-Fi in provincially owned homes

A Progressive Conservative MLA is asking her own government to add free Wi-Fi to P.E.I.'s publicly owned seniors homes.

Susie Dillon said in the legislature Thursday that giving seniors access to free public Wi-Fi is a "very good way" to combat social isolation.

"If our seniors living in public housing had access to Wi-Fi, say in common rooms for example, they would help bring neighbours together, help our seniors stay connected," she said.

There is a program that provides free computer access to seniors. But without Wi-Fi, Dillon said they still can't get on the web.

Barb Ramsay, minister of social development and seniors, thought it was a good idea, and said the government could probably do that.

But not all seniors are on board.

'I don't mind paying for it myself'

'I suppose maybe Bell or Eastlink could probably look at the rates,' Birt says. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Kathy Birt lives in Spring Park Court Seniors Housing, which is run by the province.

She said the internet is "extremely important" to her because she uses it to speak with friends and family.

"Plus, I am a writer. I write books, so I definitely need my internet," Birt said. "If I didn't have it, I would be very lost."

But while Birt thinks Dillon was trying to speak up for seniors, she isn't on board with the plan.

"I don't see why government would be supplying us with Wi-Fi in a seniors apartment building. I mean, I think it is affordable. I don't mind paying for it myself," she said. "When something went wrong with it, you would have to go through government to get somebody to come in and repair it."

Birt lives in Spring Park Court Seniors Housing which is run by the provincial government. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Birt pays for her own internet through Eastlink, and said she would rather just phone the company if something was wrong.

"I have a really good package," she said. "My rate is $128.85 a month before other charges, like $10 for tech support and so on, and then the tax."

I like being independent. I like being able to pay for my own Eastlink bill. - Kathy Birt

She said she hasn't heard from any other residents who didn't already pay for Wi-Fi saying they want it.

The government shouldn't have to pay for everything for seniors, she said.

"I like being independent. I like being able to pay for my own Eastlink bill," Birt said.

"I suppose maybe Bell or Eastlink could probably look at the rates and say, 'Well let's do a set rate for seniors,' I don't know. Again, it's making seniors look like they can't take care of themselves."

But other seniors CBC spoke with said they do find internet bills expensive, quoting a wide range or prices they're paying each month.

The province does offer free Wi-Fi in provincially owned long-term care homes.