Everyone's a wiener at P.E.I.'s 1st dachshund contest

P.E.I. hosted its first annual Wienerpawlooza this past Saturday. The event took place at Marco Polo Land campground in Cavendish, with dozens of dogs of all sizes, colours and coat types in attendance.

Wienerpawlooza draws dozens of dogs of all shapes and sizes

The rubber ducks never stood a chance against the dogged dachshunds at Wienerpawlooza. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

Some dandy dogs had their day Saturday during P.E.I.'s first annual Wienerpawlooza.

Here's the long and short of it: the event took place at Marco Polo Land campground in Cavendish, with dozens of dogs of all sizes, colours and coat types in attendance.

The day kicked off with a silent auction and barbecue, with proceeds going toward the Atlantic Canadian Dachshund Rescue, the Halifax-based group that organized the event.

A costume contest was followed by wiener dog races in various age categories, and prizes for "longest wiener," "lowest wiener," and both oldest and youngest pups.

But here, there were no losers, only wieners.

Organizer Lynn Davis says next year's event will be in August to coincide with tourist season so that more amenities in Cavendish will be available.

Jett won the award for 'lowest wiener' with a clearance of three-quarters of an inch off the ground. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
This furry fella was eager to compete. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Preston was clearly the underdog, but he managed to get around with a little help. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Minnie and her owner had matching outfits. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
This dachshund looks like he just broke out of the doghouse. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Judges measure a dog in the longest wiener category. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
The dogs came in different colours, like Brute shown here. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Winston, at 13 weeks, was the youngest dog at the event. (Victoria Walton/CBC)
Memphis was riding in style. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

With files from Victoria Walton

