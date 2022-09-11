Everyone's a wiener at P.E.I.'s 1st dachshund contest

Some dandy dogs had their day Saturday during P.E.I.'s first annual Wienerpawlooza.

Here's the long and short of it: the event took place at Marco Polo Land campground in Cavendish, with dozens of dogs of all sizes, colours and coat types in attendance.

The day kicked off with a silent auction and barbecue, with proceeds going toward the Atlantic Canadian Dachshund Rescue, the Halifax-based group that organized the event.

A costume contest was followed by wiener dog races in various age categories, and prizes for "longest wiener," "lowest wiener," and both oldest and youngest pups.

But here, there were no losers, only wieners.

Organizer Lynn Davis says next year's event will be in August to coincide with tourist season so that more amenities in Cavendish will be available.