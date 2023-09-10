Dashing dachshunds raise money for other dogs in need

Tails were wagging in Cavendish, P.E.I., on Saturday as "lovable" dachshunds from around the Maritimes gathered for the second annual Wienerpawlooza.

There was a race, of course, as well as competitions for longest and lowest dogs, best dressed, oldest and youngest.

Sammy Voogt, the fundraising and events co-ordinator for Atlantic Canadian Dachshund Rescue, said it's one of the busiest events in the Atlantic provinces, with money going to support dogs with mobility issues who will stay in care for the rest of their lives, she said.

"Some have cancer, some have mobility issues, things like that. We have three dogs that are being fostered currently who will be up for adoption. We have Bear, we have Hershey and we have Eddie who just came in. One is a dorkie, one is a cheweenie, and one is a full long-haired dachshund."

Sally and Conrad Brock say they like taking Spencer to different dachshund events around the Maritimes. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Sally and Conrad Brock came from New Brunswick with Spencer, a dachshund mix.

He recently joined the Brock family after his original owner couldn't care for him anymore. Spencer took the prize for longest dog. It's the fourth wiener event they've been to this year, Sally said.

"It's a great way to see all the different dachshunds that are out there. All the different sizes, the colours, the personality."

Voogt said dachschunds are special.

"They're so sharp, I mean they're lovable but they can be very saucy at the same time which, of course, you grow to love."