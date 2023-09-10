Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·Photos

Dashing dachshunds raise money for other dogs in need

Tails were wagging in Cavendish, P.E.I., on Saturday as "lovable" dachshunds from around the Maritimes gathered for the second annual Wienerpawlooza.

Wienerpawlooza draws 'lovable,' 'saucy' dogs to P.E.I.

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Dachshunds line up for the start of the race.
Dachshunds line up for the start of the race at Wienerpawlooza on Saturday. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Tails were wagging in Cavendish, P.E.I., on Saturday as "lovable" dachshunds from around the Maritimes gathered for the second annual Wienerpawlooza.

There was a race, of course, as well as competitions for longest and lowest dogs, best dressed, oldest and youngest.

Sammy Voogt, the fundraising and events co-ordinator for Atlantic Canadian Dachshund Rescue, said it's one of the busiest events in the Atlantic provinces, with money going to support dogs with mobility issues who will stay in care for the rest of their lives, she said.

"Some have cancer, some have mobility issues, things like that. We have three dogs that are being fostered currently who will be up for adoption. We have Bear, we have Hershey and we have Eddie who just came in. One is a dorkie, one is a cheweenie, and one is a full long-haired dachshund."

Man and woman with dachshund
Sally and Conrad Brock say they like taking Spencer to different dachshund events around the Maritimes. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Sally and Conrad Brock came from New Brunswick with Spencer, a dachshund mix.

He recently joined the Brock family after his original owner couldn't care for him anymore. Spencer took the prize for longest dog. It's the fourth wiener event they've been to this year, Sally said.

"It's a great way to see all the different dachshunds that are out there. All the different sizes, the colours, the personality."

Voogt said dachschunds are special.

"They're so sharp, I mean they're lovable but they can be very saucy at the same time which, of course, you grow to love."

Dachshund dressed in clothes.
Pressly won for — you guessed it — best dressed dachshund. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)
Man holding dachshund.
Steve MacEachern and Memphis were among those attending Wienerpawlooza. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)
Dachshund fetches ball.
Dachshunds came in all shapes and sizes, but mostly short. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)
Black dachshund
P.E.I. Wienerpawlooza is one of the most popular events put on by the Atlantic Canadian Dachshund Rescue. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

With files from Stacey Janzer

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now