Wicker Emporium out of business after more than four decades

All remaining Wicker Emporium stores in the region are closing, including the store in Charlottetown, the company has announced on its Facebook page.

The Atlantic Canadian chain started with one store in Halifax in 1972. Founder Madan Kapahi, a lawyer who moved to Canada from India, opened the store to share treasures from his home country.

A post on the company's Facebook page reads: "Many things have not been in our control and the more we tried to hold on to things the more they slipped out of our hands."

It stated the company is "grateful to all of our customers, suppliers, employees, friends and family who supported us for the last 47 years."

The company said liquidation sales have begun.

