Wicker Emporium will return to Charlottetown under new ownership

The Wicker Emporium is coming back to Charlottetown in its old location and will reopen March 2.

The chain closed six of its stores in the Atlantic provinces last fall. There is also an independent Wicker Emporium shop in Saint John, which didn't close.

The business was bought by Stephanie Briggs, who co-owns an online furniture retailer in Quebec, and now co-owns the revived furniture business.

She said Charlottetown was chosen as the first of the stores to be reopened because it was one of the better performing stores before the chain closed.

"There is a niche market available here, that separates all the big-box stores and those who are offering something special and unique," she said.

"Like with every business you look for a location that would work and this seems to be … the first good place to start off with the Wicker Emporium."

'One step at a time'

Briggs cautioned the company is taking things "one step at a time" in terms of reopening stores beyond P.E.I.

"Right now we're really focusing on Charlottetown making sure it works well."

Briggs said improvements to the lighting and flooring of the store are being done.

She also said several former employees inquired about getting a job once the store reopens, and some have been brought on to help hire other staff.

Briggs said the number of employees at the store will depend on how successful the business is.

