No recent whooping cough cases reported on P.E.I., health officials say

There have been no recent cases of whooping cough confirmed on P.E.I., health officials say.

An outbreak of whooping cough was declared at Moncton High School this week after five diagnosed cases were reported.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a bacterial respiratory infection spread through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing.

According to P.E.I.'s chief public health office, the last outbreak of whooping cough on P.E.I. was in 2017 with 46 cases. In 2018, there was only one case of whooping cough on P.E.I.

Without treatment, symptoms of whooping cough can last for weeks or months, and can lead to pneumonia, brain damage or even death. Though anyone can get whooping cough, it is most dangerous for children under one year of age, especially if they are unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, health officials said.

On P.E.I. children are immunized for whooping cough at two months of age, four months, six months and 18 months. They also receive a booster in Grade 9.

According to Health PEI's most recent report — from 2017 — P.E.I. children had a 90.6 per cent immunization rate for pertussis by Grade 1.

