Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

P.E.I. film Who's Yer Father? a surprise hit at box office

The movie Who's Yer Father? has become a hit not just on P.E.I., but across the Maritimes and Toronto as well.

Comedy comes at a time when people could use a laugh, says co-producer

CBC News ·
Two men and two women posing together.
Who's Yer Father co-producer Jenna MacMillan, right, attends the Charlottetown premiere with writer-director Jeremy Larter, second from right, and actors Chris Locke and Susan Kent. (Emily Benoit)

Who's Yer Father? was the No. 1 movie on P.E.I. when it premiered at the Charlottetown Cineplex the weekend of Nov. 3 — even beating Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at the box office.

It has become the biggest Canadian release on P.E.I. since 2003, when cinemas started counting those numbers.

Since its opening weekend in Charlottetown, Moncton, N.B., Saint John and Halifax, it has been picked up in Summerside, P.E.I., Fredericton, Sydney, N.S., St. John's and Toronto, grossing more than $58,000 and counting.

Co-producer Jenna MacMillan of Charlottetown said it surpassed even her expectations.

"It's always really amazing to make a movie and present it to your friends and family and I felt like this was the pinnacle of that," MacMillan said in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I. host Matt Rainnie.

"This is a huge deal for P.E.I., huge deal, but it's also a huge deal for Atlantic Canadian cinema. It's a huge deal for Canadian cinema. Our numbers are neck and neck, I think, with other big Canadian indie projects. So I think that's something that we can all be proud of."

Man playing guitar while woman on bed listens.
Who's Yer Father? stars Chris Locke and Susan Kent, who team up to investigate a black market lobster smuggling ring. (Kevin A. Fraser)

The comedy, written by fellow Islander Jeremy Larter and described by MacMillan as a "love letter to the Maritimes," stars Chris Locke and Susan Kent, who team up to investigate a black market lobster smuggling ring.

Their chemistry resonates with the audience, MacMillan said, but East Coasters will likely see themselves, their friends and family reflected in a humorous way somewhere in the movie.

"It's really amazing to be in a room full of people laughing again and laughing together is something we really need right now with everything that's going on in the world. So I can guarantee you that you'll laugh at least once in this film."

The movie will be playing in theatres until at least Nov. 16. It was also sold to Paramount Plus in Canada, and should be available to stream by February.

Mainstreet PEI11:28Who's Yer Father
Featured VideoWho's Yer Father is a new feature-length comedy film about a bumbling PEI private investigator who finds trouble and romance while on a case. That film from writer-director Jeremy Larter is set for a run on Cineplex screens including in Charlottetown. We speak with Jeremy and cast members Chris Locke and Susan Kent.

With files from Mainstreet P.E.I.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now