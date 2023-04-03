Who's in, who's out: Meet the new Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.

There will be nine new faces when the legislature resumes sitting on Prince Edward Island in the coming months — all from the governing party.

The 22 Progressive Conservative seats include those nine first-time MLAs as well as all 13 incumbents. Three Liberals and two Green Party members also held their seats.

Below are the 27 elected representatives who will make up the Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.

Progressive Conservatives, 22 seats

The PCs led by Dennis King increased their majority from 15 seats to 22. Six came at the expense of the Green Party, and one was flipped from Liberal hands. Two other newcomers won seats held by former PC MLAs who did not re-offer.

The newly elected MLAs: Top row, left to right: Jenn Redmond, Robin Croucher, Rob Lantz. Middle row: Jill Burridge, Tyler DesRoches, Gilles Arsenault. Bottom row: Susie Dillon, Barb Ramsay, Hilton MacLennan. (Submitted)

Newly elected PCs

Rob Lantz, a former leader of the Progressive Conservatives, won District 13: Charlottetown-Brighton. The seat was formerly held by Green MLA Ole Hammarlund, who lost his party's nomination to Janice Harper. The win is a form of redemption for Lantz, who lost the district in 2015 to Liberal Jordan Brown and spent eight years out of politics. He got a warm welcome back in King's victory speech Monday night.

Susie Dillon, an educational assistant and community volunteer, turned District 11: Charlottetown-Belvedere from green to blue. The seat was formerly held by the Greens' Hannah Bell, who did not re-offer. Joanna Morrison, who won the nomination in Bell's place, finished second.

Barb Ramsay, a Summerside city councillor, took District 22: Summerside-South Drive from incumbent Green MLA Steve Howard.

Tyler DesRoches, a former Summerside councillor, took District 21: Summerside-Wilmot from incumbent Green MLA Lynne Lund.

Jenn Redmond, who won the PC nomination by just one vote, was in another nail-biter Monday, winning District 5: Mermaid-Stratford by just 38 votes. Michele Beaton, the incumbent and a vocal MLA for the Greens, finished second.

Hilton MacLennan, who manages the O'Leary Co-op Feed Mill and Retail Store, took District 23: Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke from incumbent Green MLA Trish Altass.

Gilles Arsenault won in District 24: Evangeline-Miscouche, a seat formerly held by longtime Liberal MLA and interim party leader Sonny Gallant, who did not re-offer. Pat MacLellan, the Liberal candidate, finished second.

Robin Croucher won in District 1: Souris-Elmira with 1,593 votes, keeping the seat for the PCs. Colin LaVie, the MLA for the last 11 years, made a late decision not to run again due to health reasons.

Jill Burridge kept District 6: Stratford-Keppoch for the PCs with 1,479 votes. The seat was formerly held by James Aylward, who did not re-offer.

Successful incumbents

Leader Dennis King handily won in District 15: Brackley-Hunter River with more than 68 per cent of the vote.

Bloyce Thompson, a farmer who was the minister of economic growth, tourism and culture, won in District 8: Stanhope-Marshfield with the highest percentage of votes in any district this time out — almost 80 per cent of the vote. He faced only one challenger, Marian White of the NDP.

Matthew MacKay, the former minister of social development and housing, had another resounding victory in District 20: Kensington-Malpeque. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Matthew MacKay won in District 20: Kensington-Malpeque in 2019 with the biggest vote share of that election — more than 62 per cent. He won on Monday by an even bigger margin — 76 per cent. MacKay held the high-profile social development and housing portfolio, and was called upon to find temporary housing for Islanders facing homelessness.

Ernie Hudson won in District 26: Alberton-Bloomfield over Pat Murphy, who was a Liberal MLA from 2007-2019. Hudson was King's minister of health and wellness at a time when many Islanders cited health care as the Island's most pressing issue.

Steven Myers, most recently the minister of environment, energy and climate action, won his fourth election in District 2: Georgetown-Pownal with almost 70 per cent of the vote.

Darlene Compton, King's deputy premier and minister of agriculture and land, won in District 4: Belfast-Murray River with 1,510 votes, almost three times as many as her nearest competitor, Liberal candidate Katherine Bryson.

Cory Deagle, 31, retains his title as the youngest MLA, winning District 3: Montague-Kilmuir with more than 70 per cent of the vote. Deagle served as the minister of transportation before dissolution.

Zack Bell, who won for the PCs in a byelection in 2020, cruised to victory in District 10: Charlottetown-Winsloe, with more than 60 per cent of the vote.

Sidney MacEwen, government house leader before the election call, had a convincing win in District 7: Morell-Donagh with more than 70 per cent of the vote.

Brad Trivers, first elected in 2015, will return for a third term as MLA for District 18: Rustico-Emerald. Ranald MacFarlane of the Greens and Flory Sanderson of the Liberals were a distant second and third, respectively.

Jamie Fox, the most recent minister of fisheries and communities, won his third election in District 19: Borden-Kinkora, well ahead of Matthew MacFarlane of the Green Party.

Natalie Jameson, who has held the environment and education portfolios in the past, won District 9: Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park with three times the votes of Green candidate Adina Nault.

Mark McLane, who was King's most recent finance minister, was re-elected in District 16: Cornwall-Meadowbank. McLane took the seat from the Liberals in a 2021 byelection after Heath MacDonald resigned to run federally. Green candidate Tayte Willows finished second on Monday.

Liberal Party, 3 seats

The Liberals will form the Official Opposition by virtue of winning the second-largest number of seats, though their leader Sharon Cameron did not secure a seat herself.

Newly elected Liberals

None

Karla Bernard held her seat in District 12: Charlottetown-Victoria Park. (CBC)

Successful incumbents

Gord McNeilly returns as the only person of colour in the legislature, keeping his seat in District 14: Charlottetown-West Royalty. PC candidate Kristi MacKay came a close second.

Robert Henderson won his fifth election, taking District 25: O'Leary-Inverness in a three-way race with Daniel MacDonald of the PCs and Herb Dickieson of the NDP.

Hal Perry, who was first elected as a Progressive Conservative in 2011 before crossing the floor to the then-governing Liberals in 2013, was re-elected in District 27: Tignish-Palmer Road.

Green Party, 2 seats

The Green Party retained two of their previous eight seats in closely contested races.

Newly elected Greens

None

Liberal Gord McNeilly returns to the legislature for a second term. (CBC)

Successful incumbents

Leader Peter Bevan-Baker kept his seat in District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point — but just barely. PC Donald Docherty gave him a scare by finishing just over 100 votes behind. Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron finished a distant third.

Karla Bernard, the former opposition critic for social development and housing and status of women, kept her seat in District 12: Charlottetown Victoria-Park. Tim Keizer, a longtime Charlottetown police constable, was a close second.