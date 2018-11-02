RCMP following up on tips in school bus passing incident

East Prince RCMP are still searching for the vehicle witnesses say passed a school bus and almost struck a six-year-old in Albany on Oct. 23.

"We do have a few tips coming in which we are following up on," said Sgt. Darrell Gill.

The mother of the girl and the bus driver both say a white Jeep Cherokee swerved to pass a school bus while it was stopped and had its lights flashing.

Nobody was injured, but the mother called it "one of the scariest moments" of her life.

Charges possible

After reviewing the incident and the bus stop, which is located on the Trans-Canada Highway, the Public Schools Branch announced it was making changes to the route. The bus will now stop on both sides of the highway so the children don't have to cross the road.

Gill said the investigation is ongoing, and encourages anyone with information to contact East Prince RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Charges are possible depending on the evidence collected, he said.

