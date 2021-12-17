Whisperwood Villa resident tests positive for COVID-19

A resident at Charlottetown's Whisperwood Villa Seniors Home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the Whisperwood Facebook page.

According to the post, staff were notified by the Chief Public Health Office Friday afternoon.

"The resident is not showing signs of illness and was being tested as part of regular precautionary testing protocols," the post reads. "The resident's family has already been notified."

The news comes just hours after Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, the highest number of cases ever announced in the province in a single day, as well as the Island's second confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

Morrison also introduced a host of new restrictions in the hopes of stopping what she called "the exponential spread" of COVID-19 in the province.

'We deeply regret this situation'

The Whisperwood Facebook post goes on to say that EMS staff will be conducting COVID-19 tests on all residents starting Friday evening. Future retesting will be carried out based on directions from the CPHO.

Staff will be tested over the weekend and will also be retested as instructed by the CPHO.

"Until further notice, Whisperwood Villa will be closed to all visitors. This includes partners in care. In the event of a resident who is in our palliative care, arrangements to visit can be organized through the director of care," the post says.

"We deeply regret this situation and ask for your patience as we work through our COVID-19 outbreak plan for keeping all residents and staff safe."