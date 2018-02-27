How P.E.I. picks the roads to fix

The freeze-thaw cycle during winter months, paired with consistent traffic, doesn't bode well for roadways on the Island.

And unfortunately, not every pothole gets patched.

Stephen Szwarc, the province's highway maintenance division director, said there are certain criteria that need to be met for any type of maintenance based on the budget for the year.

Staff in every zone of P.E.I. mark the improvement areas that need to be addressed and prioritize that list from now until well into the summer.

The checklist of criteria for any road maintenance includes the infrastructure underneath, the drainage around the area, the road's level of deterioration, repair costs and any prior changes in development that would need to be considered.

P.E.I.'s highway maintenance division director, Stephen Szwarc, says spring is a common time of year when concerns from residents come in. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Another factor is the frequency of traffic and whether the road is commonly used for school buses or commercial drivers.

Szwarc said highway maintenance deals with low-volume roads, but it is in communication with schools to discuss any problem areas that require attention.

Spring is a common time of year when concerns from residents come in, he said.

"We are having issues that we'll have to address, and other areas are better than they had been before," he said.

"So we're kind of seeing the same. It's just that it switches areas from year to year."

When it comes to this year's budget, Szwarc said the cost of maintenance has increased by up to 30 per cent.

But he hopes the prices this early in the season won't affect the total amount that will need to be paid, so that as many Islanders as possible can be helped.

Anyone experiencing a road problem can report it by emailing, texting or calling the province.