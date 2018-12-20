Island man fined $500 for failure to care for sick dog

An Island man has been fined $500 for failing to give adequate care to a sick dog.

William Sheldon Wheatley, 63, pleaded guilty to the charge under the Animal Welfare Act.

"This is not a case of animal cruelty," said defence lawyer Ewan Clark, in Charlottetown Provincial Court Thursday. "The dog was loved by her family and they are sorry to see her gone."

The dog, a 13-year-old terrier mix named Ruby, was found bleeding by a man in Dunstaffnage in May of last year. He bandaged the animal and took her to the Atlantic Veterinary College, according to facts read in court.

Staff at AVC were unable to control the bleeding. They discovered a tumour and skin infection that had caused Ruby to lose some of her fur, and made the decision to euthanize the animal.

Ordered to pay costs to Humane Society

Wheatley's lawyer told court that Ruby was a farm dog that tended to wander beyond her two-acre fenced enclosure, and the tumour was unknown to her owner. She had been examined by a vet six months before the incident, according to Clark, and efforts to treat the elderly dog's skin condition had not been successful.

"This was a sad and unfortunate incident," Clark told court.

In addition to the $500 fine, Wheatley was ordered to pay the P.E.I. Humane Society $142.12 for its costs for handling the dog.

