What's open and closed on P.E.I. this Remembrance Day

Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Remembrance Day Monday.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

All Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from 9 to 5 p.m. and Iron Haven Gym is staffed during those hours as well.

Walmart is closed.

For Island Waste Management Corporation, garbage normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday Nov. 16.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

More P.E.I. news