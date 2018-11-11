What's open, what's closed on Remembrance Day

Most major P.E.I. businesses will close on Sunday Nov. 11 as the province pauses to remember those who died in armed conflict.

Some restaurants, bars and pharmacies will remain open but it's a good idea to call before heading out.

Here is a list of what is open and closed among some the Island's major businesses.

Groceries

Atlantic Superstores are closed Sunday, regular hours on Monday.

All Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be closed Sunday, regular hours on Monday.

Retail

Charlottetown Mall is closed Sunday, regular hours Monday.

Confederation Court Mall is closed Sunday, regular hours Monday. The Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed Sunday, regular hours Monday. The Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed Sunday.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed Sunday, though some agency stores may remain open.

P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed on Sunday, regular hours on Monday.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Services

Provincial and federal government offices will be closed on Monday in lieu of Remembrance Day.

T3 Transit will not be providing service Sunday. Regular service Monday, although County Line Transit won't resume it's regular schedule until Tuesday, Nov. 13.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed Sunday. On Monday, those that are regularly open will be.

