What's open and closed on P.E.I. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be open on New Year's Eve, but not so much on New Year's Day.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

New Year's Eve

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices are open.

All Sobeys stores will close at 6 p.m., while Foodland and Co-op stores will close between 4 and 6 p.m.

Atlantic Superstores are open.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open until 6 p.m.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are open until 6 p.m.

Charlottetown Mall is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Confederation Court Mall is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For Island Waste Management Corporation, garbage will be collected normally.

T3 Transit will be providing regular service.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are open.

Canada Post will have delivery service.

New Year's Day

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

All Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be closed.

All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed.

For Island Waste Management Corporation, there will be no garbage collection. The alternate collection date will be Saturday, Jan. 4.

T3 Transit will not be operating. County Line Express and Summerside Transit will not be operating either.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not be operating.

More P.E.I. news