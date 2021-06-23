COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, June 23

Starting Wednesday, vaccinated people from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador with pre-travel approval who submitted vaccine records will be exempt from self-isolating on P.E.I.

Travellers will require a negative test soon after arriving on P.E.I.

Also, this is different from the P.E.I. Pass — which doesn't come into effect until June 27.

Pre-travel approval and PEI Pass are not the same thing. <br>Starting June 23 only <a href="https://twitter.com/Gov_NB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gov_NB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/nsgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NSgov</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GovNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GovNL</a> with pre-travel approval who submitted vaccine records, will be exempt from self-isolation. <a href="https://t.co/1na4i8tn0K">https://t.co/1na4i8tn0K</a><br>PEI Pass becomes effective June 27.<a href="https://t.co/CNF0p85u9S">https://t.co/CNF0p85u9S</a> —@InfoPEI

The P.E.I. government is hiring 170 people to manage all the travellers coming to the Island at the end of June.

The province has received 28,151 P.E.I. Pass applications so far, officials with the Department of Justice and Public Safety said in an email to CBC on Tuesday. Of those applications, 2,090 have been approved.

Part of Nova Scotia's Trans-Canada Highway has been shut down because of a protest over border restrictions announced Tuesday by the provincial government.

For their ninth season and second COVID-19 summer, Prince Edward Island musical comedy duo Patrick Ledwell and Mark Haines are back for the Island Summer Review.

The Canadian Premier League won't be back in Prince Edward Island to play games this summer, but league commissioner David Clanachan says he'd love to bring teams back someday.

Also in the news

P.E.I.'s auditor general says he'd like to see more of a public discussion around how much money the province spends every year on interest charges to service the provincial debt.

Summer staff in Cornwall found an adorable surprise when they saw a mother duck and her ducklings swimming in their community pool.

The campgrounds at the National Park in Cavendish are open to the public again, although at a limited capacity. Post-tropical storm Dorian took down 80 per cent of the trees in 2019 and the campground sustained about two metres of erosion after the storm.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

