COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, June 27

Travellers from all of the Atlantic provinces can now enter P.E.I. without having to self-isolate, as long as they have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and receive a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Two people were charged Saturday for failing to stop at the COVID-19 checkpoint in Borden-Carleton.

The Downtown Farmers' Market opens Sunday for its 12th year in Charlottetown. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. AT on Queen Street. New summer markets have also opened in Point Prim and Winsloe.

P.E.I.'s Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry is pleased that the gardens at the Fanningbank estate in Charlottetown will once again be open to the public to tour, starting Monday.

The 12 p.m. AT arrival of a WestJet flight from Toronto to Charlottetown on Friday marked the carrier's return to P.E.I. after an absence of many months due to the pandemic.

Friday was the first day Islanders will be able to access their vaccination record online for printing out for travel outside the Island or other purposes.The portal is available on the first day only to people born from January to April, then those born May to August on Saturday, and so on.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said anyone who presented their health card at the time of vaccination will have access to the portal, whether they got the shot at a pharmacy or a health care facility.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases on Saturday. Ten of the new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel. The province has 62 active cases.

reported 11 new cases on Saturday. Ten of the new cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel. The province has 62 active cases. New Brunswick has one new case, and has 38 active cases. As of Friday, more than 25 per cent of those 12 and older in the province have received two vaccine doses.

has one new case, and has 38 active cases. As of Friday, more than 25 per cent of those 12 and older in the province have received two vaccine doses. Newfoundland and Labrador has no new COVID-19 cases and there are only seven active cases.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.