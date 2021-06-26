COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, June 26
Vaccination record portal now open, will expand eligibility over weekend
P.E.I.'s Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry is pleased that the gardens at the Fanningbank estate in Charlottetown will once again be open to the public to tour, starting Monday.
The 12 p.m. AT arrival of a WestJet flight from Toronto to Charlottetown on Friday marked the carrier's return to P.E.I. after an absence of many months due to the pandemic.
Friday was the first day Islanders will be able to access their vaccination record online for printing out for travel outside the Island or other purposes.The portal is available on the first day only to people born from January to April, then those born May to August on Saturday, and so on.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said anyone who presented their health card at the time of vaccination will have access to the portal, whether they got the shot at a pharmacy or a health care facility.
There are no active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.
Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:
- Nova Scotia reported 16 new cases on Friday, with 11 of them close contacts "within a linked group of families" and four related to travel. The province has 60 active cases.
- New Brunswick has one new case, and has 38 active cases. As of Friday, more than 25 per cent of those 12 and older in the province have received two vaccine doses.
- Newfoundland and Labrador has no new COVID-19 cases and there are only seven active cases.
Also in the news
- The P.E.I. government hasn't appeared as concerned as Nova Scotia when it comes to travellers from New Brunswick entering the province during the pandemic.
- Islanders still looking to book their first COVID-19 vaccine shot now have 26 pharmacies across P.E.I. from which to choose, according to a government news release.
- Malpeque Fine Iron Products is hoping to welcome back tourists this summer with an almost two-metre tall iron sculpture of the letters P.E.I. and a giant heart.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.