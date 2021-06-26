COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Saturday, June 26

P.E.I.'s Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry is pleased that the gardens at the Fanningbank estate in Charlottetown will once again be open to the public to tour, starting Monday.

The 12 p.m. AT arrival of a WestJet flight from Toronto to Charlottetown on Friday marked the carrier's return to P.E.I. after an absence of many months due to the pandemic.

Friday was the first day Islanders will be able to access their vaccination record online for printing out for travel outside the Island or other purposes.The portal is available on the first day only to people born from January to April, then those born May to August on Saturday, and so on.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said anyone who presented their health card at the time of vaccination will have access to the portal, whether they got the shot at a pharmacy or a health care facility.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada:

Nova Scotia reported 16 new cases on Friday, with 11 of them close contacts "within a linked group of families" and four related to travel. The province has 60 active cases.

