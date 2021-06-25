COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 25
Friday is the first day Islanders will be able to access their vaccination record online for printing out for travel outside the Island or other purposes.
Vaccination portal opens today, will expand eligibility over weekend
The portal is available only to people born from January to April today, then May to August Saturday, etc.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said anyone who presented their health card at the time of vaccination will have access to the portal, whether they got the shot at a pharmacy or health care facility.
Islanders still looking to book their first COVID-19 vaccine shot now have 26 pharmacies across P.E.I. from which to choose, according to a government news release.
Also in the news
- Students on Prince Edward Island are learning more music from different cultures, thanks to a new pilot program bringing musicians and dancers into Island classrooms.
- The P.E.I. government hasn't appeared as concerned as Nova Scotia's when it comes to travellers from New Brunswick entering the province during the pandemic.
- P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Compass host Louise Martin discuss the PEI Pass and reaching the 80-per-cent vaccination milestone — and take some viewer questions.
- For the second summer in a row, the Confederation Centre of Arts has cancelled performances of the Confederation Players.
These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine
- People over 12.
- Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.
Further resources
- Here is a chart of COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. since March 2020, and a timeline of pandemic events.
- Here is a look at how coronavirus is spreading across Canada.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.