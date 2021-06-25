COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Friday, June 25

Friday is the first day Islanders will be able to access their vaccination record online for printing out for travel outside the Island or other purposes.

The portal is available only to people born from January to April today, then May to August Saturday, etc.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said anyone who presented their health card at the time of vaccination will have access to the portal, whether they got the shot at a pharmacy or health care facility.

Islanders still looking to book their first COVID-19 vaccine shot now have 26 pharmacies across P.E.I. from which to choose, according to a government news release.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

