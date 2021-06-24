COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 24

Prince Edward Island marked an important milestone Thursday, confirming 80.1 per cent of people over 12 have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview Thursday with CBC News: Compass, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison discussed the PEI Pass and reaching the 80-per-cent vaccination milestone.

P.E.I.'s Department of Health says the province's mobile mental health crisis response service should be ready for a full launch by early fall, after shifting responsibility for it from Health PEI to Medavie Health Services, the private company responsible for ambulance service on P.E.I.

The Prince Edward Island lieutenant-governor's office is awarding a special coin to Islanders who have done good deeds for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meetings and Conventions Prince Edward Island has launched a new campaign called the "double bubble" promotion to attract Atlantic Canadian groups to the Island. Incentives include discounts on rooms, extra Canada's Food Island gift cards, Northumberland Ferries passes and vouchers for rounds of golf.

The P.E.I. Student Drama Festival took to the stage virtually in 2021, with class performances professionally filmed and edited and then posted online.

Meetings and Conventions P.E.I. is trying to attract groups from Atlantic Canda to hold smaller meetings on the Island, and is offering incentives like golf passes. (Golf P.E.I.)

P.E.I.'s Matt Corcoran learned to play guitar during the pandemic and has been entertaining people on social media with his cover songs, including an Island version of I've been Everywhere which has gone viral, in which he names dozens of Island communities.

Police made arrests as they moved to disperse a large group of protesters at the main border crossing between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, just a day after a demonstration around border restrictions began. Some Islanders were caught up in the traffic jam there for hours.

The City of Charlottetown announced that it will be celebrating Canada Day with in-person celebrations this summer — though things will be different than usual, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

P.E.I. chief of nursing Marion Dowling spoke to CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about second vaccine doses: what Islanders are getting, how to book and some technical glitches in the process. She also said Islanders may get a different mRNA vaccine as their second dose

Islanders still looking to book their first COVID-19 vaccine shot now have 26 pharmacies across P.E.I. from which to choose, according to a government news release.

