COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Thursday, June 24

Arrests have been made as dozens of police officers moved to disperse a large group of protesters at the main border crossing between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, just a day after a demonstration around border restrictions began.

RCMP in N.S. Tweeted Wednesday evening that the highway has reopened and traffic is moving freely.

Hwy 104 has been reopened in both directions at the NB/NS border and traffic is moving freely. As traffic is heavy in the area, we ask drivers in the area to remain vigilant and proceed with caution. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Amherst?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Amherst</a> —@RCMPNS

The City of Charlottetown announced that it will be celebrating Canada Day with in-person celebrations this summer — though things will look a little different than usual with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

P.E.I. chief of nursing Marion Dowling spoke to CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about second vaccine doses: what Islanders are getting, how to book and some technical glitches in the process. She also said Islanders may get a different mRNA vaccine as their second dose

Islanders still looking to book their first COVID-19 vaccine shot now have 26 pharmacies across P.E.I. from which to choose, according to a government news release.

A P.E.I. sand sculptor won the top prize at a U.S. contest for his personal sculpture called Empty.

A class of Grade 9 students at East Wiltshire Intermediate has created a new trail on their school property. The students planted 200 trees with the help of the Cornwall and Area Watershed Group, and the goal is to create more biodiversity in the area — as well as adding shade for cross-country runners at the school.

A P.E.I. family is pleading for health officials from across Canada to agree to fund a hemophilia drug called Hemlibra, citing how it would change the life of people like their two young sons

The Prince Edward Island Nurses' Union is raising concerns about the cost to the province of using a private agency to cover nursing shifts at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

P.E.I.'s Department of Health says the province's mobile mental health crisis response service should be ready for a full launch by early fall.

These Islanders are currently eligible for a vaccine

People over 12.

Islanders over 18 can book an appointment for Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

You can find more information about how to get a vaccine here.

