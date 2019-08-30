What goes on behind the scenes of P.E.I.'s New Glasgow Lobster Suppers

If you've ever wondered how much seafood goes into preparing a meal for visitors who walk through the doors of New Glasgow Lobster Suppers, now's your chance.

Carl Nicholson, the general manager of the restaurant, has been giving people a peek behind the scenes through the restaurant's social media platforms.

"People seeing the ... sheer volume, people kind of aren't used to that."

From snaps of boxes and boxes of butter tarts to thousands of mussels and lobsters, Nicholson said the restaurant is using social media to give Islanders and visitors a glimpse of what it takes to prepare some of the restaurant's most popular dishes.

"The volume of people that we're serving and the amount of mussels they're consuming tends to be in that range of 2,000 pounds. We're hoping it will do [for] two nights," Nicholson said.

"Some years, it hasn't," he said.

Nicholson said he is a little picky when it comes to choosing what gets onto the restaurant's social feed. He isn't bothered too much if a post doesn't go up every day. It's the story that the photo imparts and how engaging it will be for his customers that matters most.

Ever wonder what 2,000 pounds of mussels looks like? Have a look! (Carl Nicholson/Facebook)

One of the things he likes to show his customers is the restaurant's emphasis on local products and suppliers.

"There's a lot of different suppliers and like I said, the volume that they supply to us is quite amazing as well," Nicholson said. "We staff local, we purchase local, wherever we can ... so that money circulates within."

Carl Nicholson says he is a little picky when it comes choosing what gets onto the restaurant's social feed. He isn't bothered too much if a post doesn't go up every day. (Carl Nicholson/Facebook)

"We're a bit of an anomaly and we have over the years become that destination that people are choosing to come and do the experience and making a vacation out of it," Nicholson said.

