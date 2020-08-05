Partial whale carcass washes ashore in western P.E.I.
DFO thinks remains are that of a humpback whale
A highly decomposed humpback whale carcass without a head or tail section washed up late Tuesday near Seacow Pond in western P.E.I.
Local resident Craig Williams told CBC News that he noticed the whale near his home in the North Cape area.
He said the wind and tide moved it offshore again on Wednesday, but it soon drifted back, this time covered with seaweed.
A provincial official said the Department of Fisheries and Communities is aware of the whale remains and may take action if the carcass remains on shore.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada staff who went to the scene said the level of decay suggests the mammal had been dead for some time.
"A necropsy will not likely take place due to the carcass' advanced state of decomposition," a DFO official said in an email to CBC News.
She added that while humpback whales are not an endangered species here, DFO's Marine Mammal Response Program reviews all reports of dead whales in Canadian waters.
People who notice dead or distressed marine mammals are asked to call 1-866-567-6277 to report them.
More from CBC P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.