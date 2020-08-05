Partial whale carcass washes ashore in western P.E.I.

A highly decomposed humpback whale carcass without a head or tail section washed up late Tuesday near Seacow Pond in western P.E.I.

Local resident Craig Williams told CBC News that he noticed the whale near his home in the North Cape area.

He said the wind and tide moved it offshore again on Wednesday, but it soon drifted back, this time covered with seaweed.

A provincial official said the Department of Fisheries and Communities is aware of the whale remains and may take action if the carcass remains on shore.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada monitors reports of dead whales but isn't intending to do a necropsy on this mammal because its decomposition is too advanced. (Submitted by Craig Williams)

Fisheries and Oceans Canada staff who went to the scene said the level of decay suggests the mammal had been dead for some time.

"A necropsy will not likely take place due to the carcass' advanced state of decomposition," a DFO official said in an email to CBC News.

She added that while humpback whales are not an endangered species here, DFO's Marine Mammal Response Program reviews all reports of dead whales in Canadian waters.

People who notice dead or distressed marine mammals are asked to call 1-866-567-6277 to report them.

