Wet, windy weather leaves some without power on P.E.I. Tuesday morning

It is wet and windy across P.E.I. Tuesday morning leaving some without power

There are about 1,200 Maritime Electric customers without power.

The outage affects the communities of Albany, Crapaud, Desable, Inkerman, North Tryon, Lady Fane, Shamrock, Westmoreland, and Victoria area, according to the Maritime Electric outage map.

A crew has been dispatched to the area, said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin in an email.

There are periods of rain forecasted across the province. Wind is expected to be 60 km/h with gusts up to 80 km/h in Kings County, according to Environment Canada.

Both Prince and Queen County will see winds of 40 km/h with guts up to 70 km/h before wind dies down across the province around noon, according to Environment Canada.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled some morning sailings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia due to the weather.

The 8 a.m. sailing from Wood Islands and the 9:30 a.m. from Caribou have been cancelled, and the ferry service is advising people to check on future sailings.

Wind gusts on the Confederation Bridge were reaching over 100 km/h just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, but restrictions on the bridge were lifted around 7 a.m.

