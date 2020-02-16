Demonstrators gather at Confederation Bridge to back Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

About two dozen demonstrators with flags and signs gathered at the P.E.I. side of the Confederation Bridge on Sunday afternoon in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

The demonstrators are set up on a median at the road leading to the bridge. While traffic is slowing down, vehicles are able to get through.

P.E.I. RCMP are on scene. However, they say the demonstration has been peaceful and their presence for now is to help direct traffic.

Kyler Peters, from Lennox Island First Nation, is one of the demonstrators. He said he wanted to take part in the growing movement.

He said the initial goal was to stop transport trucks, not passenger vehicles, but it wasn't doable given the number of demonstrators.

"We are not here to have the people against us, just the Canadian government and companies," he said.

Peters said some people plan to spend the night at the bridge and stay until Monday afternoon.

RCMP are on scene at the demonstration in Borden-Carleton. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Opposition to Coastal GasLink

Sunday's event follows a gathering of about a hundred demonstrators at Province House in Charlottetown on Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrations have cropped up across the country in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline on their territory in northern British Columbia.

RCMP enforced a B.C. Supreme Court injunction and made a number of arrests last week, sparking demonstrations across the country.

The conflict revolves around a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline and an assertion by Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs that no pipelines can be built through their traditional territory without their consent. (Submitted by Patricia Bourque)

Representatives from 20 First Nations along the pipeline route — including the elected chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en — signed agreements with Coastal GasLink consenting to the project. However, the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say those councils were established by the Indian Act and only have authority over reserve lands.

Members of the Mohawk First Nation in eastern Ontario were into their 10th day of protest Saturday in support of the hereditary chiefs. The blockade, near Belleville, prompted CN Rail to close its Eastern Canadian freight train network, and Via Rail has cancelled passenger trains nationwide because of demonstrations taking place along or on railway tracks.

