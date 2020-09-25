WestJet flight cuts could create problems for Islanders working in other provinces

The announcement that WestJet will no longer be flying to P.E.I. has not only come as a blow to the tourism industry but also Islanders working in other Canadian provinces.

Starting Nov. 2, WestJet said all its flights into the Charlottetown airport — and several other destinations in Atlantic Canada — will be suspended.

P.E.I. travel agent Amanda Redmond said she knows first-hand just how important being connected to other places can be.

"It's going to cut back a lot of flights and availability for people that want to travel back and forth because of work," she said.

"They're not going to have the same options they had before, coming home."

Redmond's husband, Kirk, works in northern B.C with 18 other employees from Atlantic Canada. He said access to flights is becoming thinner and thinner.

"With the service being cancelled, that means that I have to rely solely on Air Canada."

Kirk doesn't have any flights booked with WestJet after Nov. 2. But for those who do, the airline said cash refunds will not be provided. Instead, WestJet will give flight credit, which will remain valid beyond the normal two-year expiry date.

"It's another devastating blow to our industry," said Corryn Clemence, the CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.

"That's our connectivity to the rest of the world."

TIAPEI said while it's not an expert in whether or not the bubble should burst, now is the time to look at what recovering from this pandemic will mean for P.E.I. businesses.

"We've been very reactive in our approach and understandably so, given how the pandemic has hit us really overnight," said Clemence.

"I think it's time now to take that proactive approach and start saying, 'OK, what does recovery look like? What are the time frames? How do we plan and how do we rebuild and come out of this?'"

P.E.I.'s Daniel Noye said he too was disappointed by the news but understands the strain airlines have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the last couple of months, I've been wondering who's on those planes that I see landing at the airport with the travel restrictions in place," he said.

I think maintaining access is important too and kick-starting our economy has to be balanced with that. — Ann Worth, Worth Consulting Group

According to WestJet, travel restrictions for the Atlantic bubble are the main obstacle.

But for now, Noye said he wants the bubble to remain. An opinion seconded by Ann Worth, owner and president of Worth Consulting Group, a consulting firm specializing in export readiness, international business development, and other areas, according to its website.

"We have to maintain our great record, I think, of having really low numbers and being safe," said Worth. "That's number one.

"I think maintaining access is important too and kick-starting our economy has to be balanced with that."

