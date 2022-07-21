WestJet suspends winter service in Charlottetown
3 other cities see winter service suspended in announcement
WestJet will not fly out of Charlottetown this winter.
The airline currently has a daily flight to Toronto and was planning three flights a week this winter, but announced this week service would end Nov. 15. Also affected by the announcement are flights out of Fredericton, Sydney, N.S., and Quebec City.
In a news release, the airline said the changes are part of a change in strategic focus to concentrate more resources in western Canada.
"We are undertaking these strategic changes in a responsible manner and it was critical to give our guests and the communities as much advance notice as possible," said John Weatherill, WestJet's chief commercial officer.
WestJet plans to release the airline's full winter schedule in August. It said that schedule will include a significant number of sun destinations out of eastern Canada.
WestJet stopped flying out of Charlottetown when the pandemic struck in 2020, but resumed service in June 2021.
