WestJet's Charlottetown-Toronto flight to return June 24

WestJet is restoring flights in Atlantic Canada, including the flight connecting Charlottetown and Toronto, the airline announced in a news release Wednesday morning.

The flights between Charlottetown and Toronto will return on June 24 and run 11 times weekly.

WestJet reduced service on P.E.I. to two flights per week in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions before suspending these flights altogether in early November.

Other connections that WestJet is reinstating are:

St. John's-Halifax, six times weekly starting May 6.

St. John's-Toronto, once daily starting June 24.

Fredericton-Toronto, once daily starting June 26.

Quebec City-Toronto, once daily starting June 28.

Sydney-Halifax, once daily starting June 28.

Moncton-Toronto, once daily starting June 30.

Ed Sims, WestJet's president and CEO, said in Wednesday's news release that "we committed to return to the communities we left, as a result of the pandemic, and we will be restoring flights to these regions in the coming months, of our own volition.

"These communities have been a crucial factor in our success over our 25 years and it is critical for us to ensure they have access to affordable air service and domestic connectivity to drive their economic recovery."

