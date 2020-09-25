WestJet returns to Charlottetown with noon flight from Toronto
Airport says 'first sign' of recovery will be followed by more flights from Air Canada, Flare
When the WestJet flight from Toronto lands in Charlottetown at noon Friday, it marks the carrier's return to P.E.I. after an absence of many months.
The return flight will depart at 1 p.m. Airport CEO Doug Newson said WestJet had rehired seven local employees.
"We're certainly looking forward to WestJet's return," he said.
"It's been a long time coming and a first sign of what we hope will be the start of air traffic recovery for P.E.I."
Newson said he was grateful that Air Canada had stayed with the airport throughout the pandemic and said the airline will add flights this summer.
"We're on the road to recovery and optimistic we'll have a fairly strong late summer and shoulder season. Maybe not 2019 strong, but much stronger than 2020," he said.
Flare will start offering twice-weekly flights to Toronto in early August.
WestJet also announced a new non-stop service connecting Charlottetown and Calgary this summer. It will fly twice a week, starting July 29.
