WestJet to offer direct flights between Charlottetown and Calgary

WestJet will soon be adding new non-stop seasonal flights between Charlottetown and Calgary.

The airline announced Friday in Charlottetown it will expand what it calls its seasonal service between the two cities starting June 25 and ending Sept. 7.

"Our partners in both P.E.I.and Alberta are excited with the opportunity this service represents as both have a new opportunity to market their world-class tourism assets," said Charles Duncan, chief strategy officer for WestJet, in a written news release Friday.

"This direct flight between P.E.I and Alberta will further strengthen our relationship with Western Canada," said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King in the release.

The flights from Calgary to Charlottetown will depart at 10:45 p.m. and arrive at 6:23 a.m. four times weekly. Flights from Charlottetown to Calgary will leave at 7:15 a.m. and arrive at 9:33 a.m. four times weekly.

WestJet said the flights are timed to connect with destinations in western Canada including Vancouver, Edmonton, Kelowna and Victoria.

