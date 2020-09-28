Westisle classes cancelled as community grieves for boys

The community of West Prince continues to grieve Monday after another 17-year-old died over the weekend.

Cole Rayner was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Huntley, P.E.I., less than 10 kilometres from where two 17-year-old boys died when their boat capsized on Sept. 16.

Memorials will be held at the O'Leary Community Sports Centre Monday night at 6 p.m. for Ethan Reilly and Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for Alex Hutchinson.

A private family visitation for Rayner will be held Wednesday evening at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel in Alberton. A private funeral for family and invited guests will be held Thursday morning from the Greenmount Church of Christ.

A table has been set up outside the sports centre where people have been writing condolences and leaving gifts.

All three boys had attended Westisle Composite High School. Classes have been cancelled at the school Monday to Thursday.

The Public Schools Branch said the school will remain open Monday and buses will run as normal for students wishing to gather with friends. Counselling services will be available.

A sign at the O'Leary Community Sports Centre pays respect to Ethan Reilly and Alex Hutchinson, who played hockey there. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

More from CBC P.E.I.