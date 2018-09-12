Westisle family of schools closing 3 hours early due to weather
Westisle family of schools will close three hours early Wednesday in light of the impending forecast for West Prince.
Westisle family of schools will close three hours early Wednesday in light of the impending forecast for western P.E.I., according to Catherine MacKinnon, the coordinator of transportation services for the Public Schools Branch.
These schools include:
- Westisle Composite High School.
- Alberton Elementary School.
- Bloomfield Elementary School.
- Ellerslie Elementary School.
- Hernewood Intermediate School.
- M. E. Callaghan Intermediate School.
- O'Leary Elementary School.
- St. Louis Elementary School.
- Tignish Elementary School.
A rainfall warning is in effect for all of P.E.I. In Prince County some snow is expected to accumulate before the changeover to rain.
