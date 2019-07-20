Western P.E.I. road closed due to collision

Western Road along Route 2 is closed between Howlan Road and Duvar Road due to a motor vehicle crash Saturday morning.

The closure is expected to last for a few of hours, said West Prince RCMP in a news release around 8 a.m.

Police said they were not releasing any other details at this time.

RCMP remain on the scene and will provide an update once the road has been reopened, police said.

Route 2 is closed between Howlan Road and Duvar Road, RCMP say. (Google Maps)

