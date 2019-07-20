Western P.E.I. road closed due to collision
RCMP have closed Western Road along Route 2 between Howlan Road and Duvar Road due to a crash.
Closure expected to last hours, RCMP say
Western Road along Route 2 is closed between Howlan Road and Duvar Road due to a motor vehicle crash Saturday morning.
The closure is expected to last for a few of hours, said West Prince RCMP in a news release around 8 a.m.
Police said they were not releasing any other details at this time.
RCMP remain on the scene and will provide an update once the road has been reopened, police said.