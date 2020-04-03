Western P.E.I. honours health-care workers, first responders with parade

There was a parade involving various first-responder vehicles in western P.E.I. Friday afternoon.

Alberton Mayor David Gordon said the parade was put on to show support to nurses, doctors and first responders on the front line in the province's battle with COVID-19.

There was representation from various western P.E.I. communities' first responders as well as Island EMS.

The tour kicked off at 2 p.m. Friday and went from the Alberton fire department, past the Western Hospital, the Alberton Manor and continued on to the seniors' centre in Tignish as well as the Community Hospital in O'Leary.

The parade was greeted with people holding signs with heartwarming messages. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The Miminegash fire department was one of many to take part in the parade. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Health-care workers cheered as the parade showed up to facilities across western P.E.I. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The parade had a long line of fire trucks, which rolled through municipalities with the sirens on. (Ken Linton/CBC)

