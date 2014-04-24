Western P.E.I. getting federal funds for internet
$857,100 will go to four communities
Rural communities in western P.E.I. will be getting a piece of federal funding for high-speed internet.
Wayne Easter, the Member of Parliament for Malpeque, announced an investment of $857,100 to go to several communities, he said in a news release Tuesday.
Union Road, Spring Valley, Malpeque and Indian River will receive funds to bring new or improved high-speed internet access.
The money is a part of the overall investment of $6 billion in the federal government's 2019 budget — through the Connect to Innovate program. That program was created to build internet backbones in under-serviced areas across the country.
"This important investment will support students and youth in learning and residents in day-to-day life with connected devices," Easter said in the release.
Of the over $800,000 investment, $642,675 will come from the Connect to Innovate program and $214,425 will come from Bell Canada.
The release said more announcements are expected soon.
