Western Hospital ER open Friday
PEI·New

Health PEI says the emergency department as well as the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton will be open for regular hours on Friday.

'A physician has been identified to provide coverage'

Tony Davis · CBC News ·
The emergency department will be open normal hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and the Collaborative Emergency Centre will be open from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. and Saturday. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

In a news release on Monday, Health PEI announced the emergency department would be closed due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage."

However, officials with Health PEI said, "a physician has been identified to provide coverage," in a release on Tuesday morning.

The emergency department will be open for its regularly scheduled hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, according to a release. 

The Collaborative Emergency Centre will also be open from 8 p.m. on Friday, to 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials with the department are apologizing to Islanders for any confusion, as a previous announcement indicated that the emergency department would be closed on Friday. 

