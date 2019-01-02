Western Hospital ER open Friday
'A physician has been identified to provide coverage'
Health PEI says the emergency department as well as the Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton will be open for regular hours on Friday.
In a news release on Monday, Health PEI announced the emergency department would be closed due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage."
However, officials with Health PEI said, "a physician has been identified to provide coverage," in a release on Tuesday morning.
The emergency department will be open for its regularly scheduled hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, according to a release.
The Collaborative Emergency Centre will also be open from 8 p.m. on Friday, to 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Officials with the department are apologizing to Islanders for any confusion, as a previous announcement indicated that the emergency department would be closed on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.