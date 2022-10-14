Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
COVID-19 outbreak restricts admissions, visitors to Western Hospital inpatient unit

In an attempt to contain the outbreak, visitation and new admissions have been severely limited.

Admissions to the unit will be limited to people with recent or current COVID-19 infections and on a case-by-case basis.

Visitors are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one partner-in-care present at a. Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Western Hospital's inpatient unit in Alberton, P.E.I.

Visitors are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one partner-in-care present at a time. Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.

Admissions to the unit will be limited to people with recent or current COVID-19 infections and on a case-by-case basis.

