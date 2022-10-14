COVID-19 outbreak restricts admissions, visitors to Western Hospital inpatient unit

Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Western Hospital's inpatient unit in Alberton, P.E.I.

In an attempt to contain the outbreak, visitation and new admissions have been severely limited.

Visitors are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one partner-in-care present at a time. Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.

Admissions to the unit will be limited to people with recent or current COVID-19 infections and on a case-by-case basis.