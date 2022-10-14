COVID-19 outbreak restricts admissions, visitors to Western Hospital inpatient unit
In an attempt to contain the outbreak, visitation and new admissions have been severely limited.
Admissions to the unit will be limited to people with recent or current COVID-19 infections
Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Western Hospital's inpatient unit in Alberton, P.E.I.
In an attempt to contain the outbreak, visitation and new admissions have been severely limited.
Visitors are restricted to three partners-in-care for each patient, with only one partner-in-care present at a time. Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.
Admissions to the unit will be limited to people with recent or current COVID-19 infections and on a case-by-case basis.