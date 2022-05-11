COVID-19 outbreak closes Western Hospital to most new admissions

Health P.E.I. has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Western Hospital inpatient unit in Alberton.

In an effort to contain the outbreak visitation and new admissions have been severely limited.

The inpatient unit is closed to general visitors. Patients will be allowed only one designated partner in care.

The unit is closed to new admissions, with some rare exceptions. COVID-positive patients may be admitted, as may patients who have recently recovered from COVID.

The emergency department and collaborative emergency centre remain open.

Patients who would normally be admitted to Western Hospital inpatient unit will be cared for in available beds elsewhere.