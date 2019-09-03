Norovirus causing visitor restrictions at Western Hospital in Alberton

Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will continue restricting visitors to the facility to try and prevent the spread of a gastrointestinal illness that has now been confirmed as norovirus.

In order to prevent the illness from spreading, no more than two people are allowed to visit a patient at a time, and the length of their visits will be limited to an hour, according to a news release from the province.

Health PEI is also asking visitors to stay home if they are not feeling well.

Those coming to the hospital are being reminded to keep their hands clean during their visit.

Alcohol-based hand-cleaning stations are available to the public throughout health-care facilities, the release said.

There will be an update on the restrictions later this week, the release said.

More P.E.I. news