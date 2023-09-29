New equipment at Western Hospital means faster — and more thorough — test results

A new chemical analyzer machine at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I. is helping physicians do more complex tests while also providing faster results.

The machine, a cobas pure compact analyzer, can detect the early signs of a heart attack, for example. During pregnancy, it can track hormone levels to determine how far along someone is or identify whether they are complications.

"The sooner we can detect that, then obviously the better outcome for the patient," said Tammy Chaisson, a medical lab technologist at Western Hospital.

"Not only is it an upgrade, it has added technology that previously we didn't have here."

The cobas pure analyzer was purchased with the help of donations made to the Western Hospital Foundation and the Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

According to Chaisson, tests samples in cases like this previously had to be sent to Charlottetown or Summerside for analysis. That takes time when time can be of the essence. She said physicians in northwestern P.E.I. can now have those same results back within 30 minutes.

"It's important because if a patient is having a cardiac event, we all know... the sooner we can intervene with treatment, then the better [the] outcome," said Chaisson.

"It'll make a big difference to people in this community and to our ER physicians."

Community support

The previous analyzer was 13 years old, though that type of machine typically lasts about seven to 10years. Although it was still working, Chaisson said it had "significantly outlived its life."

New medical equipment is expensive, though. This machine had a $250,000 pricetag.

It was purchased with the help of donations made to the Western Hospital Foundation and the Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary, groups that fundraise for equipment like this and other measures that improve patient care.

'I can't stress how wonderful the people of West Prince have been in helping us to raise the money that we need to keep the equipment in the hospital updated,' says Krystyna Pottier, with the Western Hospital Foundation. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"It's very important," said Krystyna Pottier, the vice-chair of the Western Hospital Foundation.

"Without the support of the community of West Prince... it would be very difficult for the [hospital] to be able to have the equipment that they need to provide the best care possible for people in West Prince."

Up and running

After considerable training, the cobas pure analyzer was up and running for the first time last week, in what Chaisson said was an Atlantic Canada first.

She demonstrated how it works by preparing a blood sample. The device seemed to swallow it before quickly going to work. One probe held the sample. The other added reagents — specific substances that cause a chemical reaction to help detect certain things. The mixture sits in a water bath to maintain its temperature until the results are obtained.

"This equipment gives us the ability to run tests without wasting a lot of reagents," Chaisson said. "It makes it much more economical for us to do it here, where previously we would need to send them out."

She said this machine is something physicians have been requesting for a while, and everyone is grateful to the foundation's members.

"They've been tremendous," said Chaisson. "They're always asking what they can do to better serve the community.

"And this is one of the purchases that will make a big difference in the lives of our community, in people of our community when they come in here and have testing done."