Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital closing Wednesday night

The Collaborative Emergency Centre at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed for the evening on Canada Day.

A release sent by Health PEI on Wednesday afternoon says the closure is "due to temporary lack of registered nurse coverage."

The release said anyone in the area with health concerns or in need of immediate health information can call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.

Anyone experiencing unusual shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, abdominal pain or require any urgent medical needs should call 911.

