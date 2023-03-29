West Prince residents worried about future of Western Hospital

Sarah Deagle of Tignish is like a lot of people in West Prince — worried about the future of Western Hospital in Alberton.

Deagle has a three-year-old daughter. She said the constant closures of the hospital's emergency room mean that if something were to happen to her child, she would have to drive between 45 minutes to an hour for treatment at Prince County Hospital in Summerside

Western Hospital has long faced the dual issues of staff shortages and a lack of beds.

Last August, the hospital's overnight emergency service staffed by a nurse and a paramedic was shut down — originally until mid-September. It has never reopened.

"There have been a few times where I've had to put her in the car at 2, 3 o'clock in the morning and have her scream her lungs out the entire way to Summerside just to see a doctor," Deagle said of her daughter.

"It can get frustrating for sure."

Deagle, who works in retail, said it's an issue everybody is talking about.

"All the time. All the time," she said.

'I think everyone is worried'

Blair Duggan, the deputy mayor of Alberton, said the town's rapid growth is due in large part to the hospital. He said people are moving into the town because they want to be closer to it.

"I think [the residents] are very worried. I think everyone is worried. Alberton is actually growing because of Western so we certainly don't want to see it disappear," he said.

Duggan said the hospital's future is an election issue in the region heading up to voting day on April 3, and that may be good news for Western Hospital.

"I think they'll be taken to task on it," he said of the politicians. "I think everyone is so concerned over Western and concerned over health care that they're going to remember this and they're going to keep reminding them of the promises."

'Every day is another story'

The three municipalities of Alberton, O'Leary and Tignish have formed a committee to meet with government and health officials to express concerns about the services being offered at the hospital.

Duggan said the group wants the overnight emergency service restored as well as improvements in paramedic services.

The group's fears over the future of the hospital are being echoed on the streets of Alberton.

"We need this hospital," said Dot Perry of Alberton, adding that her main concern in this election campaign is the facility's future.

For his part, Ron Flynn of Alberton questions the new language Health P.E.I. is using around hospital emergency room closures.

In the past, Health P.E.I. would say such closures were connected to staffing shortages. However, the last couple of Western Hospital closure notices have cited "capacity issues" instead.

"It seems like every day is another story [of] waiting 14 hours, 15 hours — and most of it minor procedures," said Flynn.

"Now they're talking 'capacity' or 'over-capacity.' So if the hospital is almost full, they shut it down? I don't understand that."

'There's no help, none'

Marie McPhee of Alberton is saddened by the state of services at the hospital.

She moved from Tignish to Alberton to be closer to the hospital.

"So many elderly people around Alberton, it's very scary," she said. "With it closed completely up, there's no help, none."

Meanwhile, the province is in the process of building a new clinic in Alberton. The West Prince Community Health Centre will cost more than $13 million.

But some residents fear the new clinic will further erode services at the nearby hospital.

"I think the future of the hospital is done," said Ray Millman of Alberton.

I think when they get this new health clinic set up…they'll be shutting the hospital down. That's the talk in the community. — Ray Millman

Candidates vow to keep it open

All four of the major political parties have committed to keeping rural hospitals open, including Western Hospital in Alberton.

Ernie Hudson, the PC candidate in Alberton-Roseville and the province's most recent health minister, even took to Facebook with a video showing him standing in front of Western Hospital, assuring voters it would not close under his watch.

Back in Tignish, Deagle said the future of Western Hospital will be on her mind as she decides whom to support in the election.

"The wait times are getting worse and worse," she said.

"The doctors and the nurses, they do a great job, but definitely the wait times are a problem."