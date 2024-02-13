Emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton closing early Tuesday
Health P.E.I. says a lack of staff is leading to an early closure for the emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton on Tuesday afternoon.
ER at West Prince hospital expected to be open for regular hours on Wednesday
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closing at 4 p.m. Tuesday due to a lack of staffing.
The department is expected to be open again Wednesday for its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.